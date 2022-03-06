Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 579.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $151,716. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $510.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

