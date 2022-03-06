Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.4% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 98,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 96,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 384.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $120.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

