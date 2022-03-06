Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.74 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.23.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average is $91.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $120.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

