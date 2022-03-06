Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.95 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

