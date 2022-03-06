Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 435,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.56% of Innovate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Innovate during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Innovate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VATE opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.02. Innovate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

