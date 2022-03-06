Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 304,300 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Senseonics worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 28.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 40.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $807.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Senseonics news, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $260,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,093,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,883 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

About Senseonics (Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.