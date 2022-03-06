Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 55,900 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 502,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 876,881 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

NYSE RSI opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

