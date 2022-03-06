Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 46.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 88,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 127,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSII opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.