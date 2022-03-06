Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.55% of eGain worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 22.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth $329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

EGAN stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $363.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.35 and a beta of 0.40.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eGain Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

