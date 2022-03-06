Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 494,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.16% of IAMGOLD worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 800,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

IAG stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.05. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

