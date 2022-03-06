Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 496,200 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.14% of Sesen Bio worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,935,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 277,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 133,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,689 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.58 on Friday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

