Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 59,600 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of Oceaneering International worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 759,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,408,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OII stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Oceaneering International (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.