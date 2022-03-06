Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $1.62 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,286,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after buying an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,091. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.