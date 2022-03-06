Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $1.81 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $497,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,699,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,433,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

RYAN opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ryan Specialty Group Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.