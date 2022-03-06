Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $215.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Valmont Industries (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.