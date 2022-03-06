Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 116,336 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,336 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.38% of Passage Bio worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $2.93 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 369,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $2,000,522.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PASG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.