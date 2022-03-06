Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 19,406 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,406 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,193,000 after acquiring an additional 268,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 202,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

NYSE:IBP opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

