Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 113,204 Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.22% of Dyne Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

