Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 55,600 BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of BRP Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BRP Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BRP Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 91,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BRP Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BRP Group by 729.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

