Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,073 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Hub Group worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Hub Group stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.23. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.