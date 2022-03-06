Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,760 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 0.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in WNS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 68.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in WNS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. WNS’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

