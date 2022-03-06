Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.81 Million Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 298.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 177,603 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.21% of NOW worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in NOW by 16.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NOW by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 689,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the second quarter worth about $2,975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in NOW during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 208.84 and a beta of 1.82. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

