Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.83 Million Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) by 169.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.75% of AVROBIO worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AVROBIO by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 95,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AVROBIO by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AVROBIO by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.