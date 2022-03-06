Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.93 Million Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,799 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $117.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

