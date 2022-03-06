Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.94 Million Stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.74% of CyberOptics worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. CyberOptics Co. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $274.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

