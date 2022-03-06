Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.95 Million Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,678 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of QuinStreet worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,022,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 320,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 217,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,844,000 after buying an additional 180,160 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 178,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $570.62 million, a P/E ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

