Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDYN. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $396,640. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.