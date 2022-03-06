Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.91 Million in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.16% of Standex International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $107.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.