Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

