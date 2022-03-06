Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NewMarket by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $332.87 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $296.05 and a 12-month high of $405.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.37 and a 200-day moving average of $338.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

