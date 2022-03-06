Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 144,281 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 428.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of BTRS worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in BTRS by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

BTRS stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

