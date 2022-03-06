Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 77,843 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.15% of PubMatic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $21.71 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.