Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.58% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 186,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 137,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 35,952 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $395.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

CTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

