Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 12,570 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.27% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter worth $143,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

