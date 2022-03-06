Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 38,635 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,635 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.33% of Retail Value worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 5,982.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 647,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 637,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 91.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after acquiring an additional 559,132 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 33.1% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 936,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 233,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 473.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 223,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 190.6% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 305,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.69. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $3.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s payout ratio is -834.85%.

Retail Value Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.