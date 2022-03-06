Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 67,293 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,293 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.86% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $278,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

