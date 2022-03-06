Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 8,803 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,780.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,001,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,734,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 347.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,212,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Shares of KRTX opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $829,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

