Ubex (UBEX) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $642,242.08 and approximately $116,695.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

