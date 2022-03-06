Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,752,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $249.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.94 and its 200-day moving average is $295.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.14 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

