Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Short Interest Update

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the January 31st total of 362,600 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

UI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.26. 143,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,138. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $225.14 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.10.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

