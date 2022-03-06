UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 190,844 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,844 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of DoorDash worth $56,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 573,474 shares of company stock valued at $73,585,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.