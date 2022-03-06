UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 913,303 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 199.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913,303 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of AMC Entertainment worth $52,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $9,646,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,007,790 shares of company stock valued at $25,169,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

