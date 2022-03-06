UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $54.99 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 794,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of FirstEnergy worth $54,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

