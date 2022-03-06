UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $57.88 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,300,219 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Coupa Software worth $57,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 15.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 436,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,695,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 112.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 173,774 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 35.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 262,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,447,000 after purchasing an additional 69,220 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $307.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.41.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.