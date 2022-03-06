UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 230,650 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of PulteGroup worth $56,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHM shares. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

