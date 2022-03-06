UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,395 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Universal Health Services worth $53,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $149.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.