UBS Group AG Acquires 19,493 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Owens Corning worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

