UBS Group AG Boosts Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.90% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $98.70 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.86.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

