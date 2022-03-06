UBS Group AG Purchases 6,215 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.26% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.12 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.