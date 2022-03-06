UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Update

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. State Street Corp raised its position in UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPT opened at $66.59 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $501.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFPT. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

